Air Asia fined ₹20 lakh after DGCA finds lapses in pilots’ training

February 11, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of ₹20 lakh on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, according to news agency ANI.

The DGCA said that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.

A Financial Penalty of ₹3 lakh each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, it said.

More to follow...

