Aero India 2023 live updates | PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate event

The 14 th edition of the biennial Aero India which will see the participation of 809 Indian and foreign companies spread over 35,000 sq.m. is excepted to see the conclusion of 251 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹75,000 crore during the three business days, defence officials said. At the Defence Ministers’ conclave for which 32 foreign Defence Ministers have confirmed participation, India will make a strong pitch for indigenous military hardware.
- February 13, 2023 08:53Aero India 2023 expected to see conclusion of 251 MoUs worth ₹75,000 crore
- February 13, 2023 08:17Aero India kicks off today; to showcase India’s growing aerospace capabilities
India’s biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will begin on February 13 with the aim of projecting the country as a key hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, equipment and avionics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Officials said 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating at Aero-India, billed as Asia’s biggest aerospace exhibition.
At a press conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India and will help in realising the country’s aim of becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.
“I am confident that Bengaluru will emerge as a global hub for the aerospace sector. Our aim is to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem,” he said. Mr. Singh said this edition of Aero India will be much bigger than all previous editions.
- February 13, 2023 08:15Days aren’t far away where India can build its own aircraft in Bengaluru: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said days are not far away where India can manufacture its own aircraft particularly in Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister also said he is in talks with the people involved in the business across the globe to make it happen.
“Bengaluru manufactures all parts required for an aircraft. My ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away where we can build own aircraft in our country that too in Bengaluru,” Mr. Bommai said during the curtain raiser event here for the Aero India show.
- February 13, 2023 08:14PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.
COMMents
SHARE