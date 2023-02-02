HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani speaking of being 'morally correct' like his 'Prime Mentor' preaching humility: Congress

Adani Group company stocks have lost over $90 billion in value since a U.S. short seller made damning allegations

February 02, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “Gautam Adani speaking of being morally correct is like his Prime Mentor preaching virtues of humility”. File

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “Gautam Adani speaking of being morally correct is like his Prime Mentor preaching virtues of humility”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on February 2 took a dig at Adani Enterprises over its decision to withdraw its ₹20,000-crore share sale, saying Gautam Adani speaking of being "morally correct" is like his "Prime Mentor" preaching humility, sobriety and large-heartedness.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided to withdraw its fully subscribed ₹20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

Adani Group company stocks have lost over $90 billion in value since a U.S. short seller made damning allegations.

"Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises, said.

"The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO," Mr. Adani said.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Adani speaking of being morally correct is like his Prime Mentor preaching virtues of humility, sobriety and large-heartedness." "This is ENTIRE political science," he said, also apparently taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has been alleging that Prime Minister Modi and his government have been favouring the Adani Group in various sectors.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / national politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.