ADVERTISEMENT

A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

Updated - August 08, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 02:42 pm IST - TOKYO

A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on August 8, triggering a tsunami advisory

PTI

Representational Image. | Photo Credit: AP

A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday(August 8, 2024), triggering a tsunami advisory. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

ADVERTISEMENT

Three earthquakes in four days: What you need to know

It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there was any damage to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ring of Fire: the most dynamic place on Earth

Japan's NHK public television said there were reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake on Jan 1 in Japan's north-central region of Noto left more than 240 people dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US