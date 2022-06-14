  • The 2022 Reuters Institute Digital News Report finds that trust in news is falling in nearly half the countries surveyed, with significant proportions of the public, especially younger age groups, beginning to turn away from news
  • The average level of trust in news, at 42%, was found to be lower than the previous year
  • India registered a small increase in the level of trust, with 41% trusting news overall. YouTube (53%) and WhatsApp (51%) were the top social media platforms for sourcing news