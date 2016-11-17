UIDAI cautions against misuse of Aadhaar

With Aadhaar is being used widely in the wake of demonetisation, the Unique Identification Authority of India has urged the public to indicate the purpose of providing photocopies of their Aadhaar letter to prevent its misuse.
“Photocopies of the Aadhaar letter are being submitted by the public to banks. We urge them to clearly indicate the purpose for which they are submitting the same along with the date and time. This actually is a good practice whenever they submit photocopies of documents,” UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey said in a statement.
He, however, noted that since Aadhaar was a digitally verifiable identity and could be authenticated any time and anywhere, the chances of its misuse were limited.
To exchange old notes, citizens are required to provide a proof of identity that include Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID card.
