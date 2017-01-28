News

Today's stories you shouldn't miss

Fight polls on development plank: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dared Opposition to fight the upcoming Assembly polls on the development plank instead of raking up minor issues like advancement of the Union budget and election dates.

Five soldiers trapped under snow rescued

Five soldiers, who were trapped under snow in Machil sector, Kupwara⁠, more than 100 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday have been rescued.

Trump targets Muslims in entry restrictions

After Trump’s immigration order, Google recalls 100 travelling staff

S.M. Krishna decides to stay away from active politics

Zahida Pervez, three others convicted in Shehla Masood murder case

BJP promises Ram temple, 1GB free data in U.P. poll manifesto

Govt’s focus on infra to cut down logistics cost: Gadkari

Serena Williams beats sister Venus to win 7th Australian Open title

Kyocera introduces new washable smartphone in Japan

