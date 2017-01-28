Today's stories you shouldn't miss

Fight polls on development plank: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dared Opposition to fight the upcoming Assembly polls on the development plank instead of raking up minor issues like advancement of the Union budget and election dates.
Five soldiers trapped under snow rescued
Five soldiers, who were trapped under snow in Machil sector, Kupwara, more than 100 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday have been rescued.
Trump targets Muslims in entry restrictions
After Trump’s immigration order, Google recalls 100 travelling staff
S.M. Krishna decides to stay away from active politics
Zahida Pervez, three others convicted in Shehla Masood murder case
BJP promises Ram temple, 1GB free data in U.P. poll manifesto
Govt’s focus on infra to cut down logistics cost: Gadkari
Serena Williams beats sister Venus to win 7th Australian Open title
Please Email the Editor