Rules for Army welfare fund yet to be framed

Even as debate continues over Director-Producer Karan Johar’s donation to the Army welfare fund as a compensation for employing Pakistani artistes in his upcoming film Ae dil hai mushkil, Defence Ministry sources said the modalities of how to accept money for the fund and from whom were still being worked out.

While the fund, “Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties,” has so far received about Rs. 1.3 crore, it cannot be utilised as yet as the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are still not in place.

“The proposal for obtaining approval from the Income Tax authorities in order to make the contribution eligible for tax exemption is under consideration,” the Army said earlier in a statement on the fund.

“The contribution to the fund is purely voluntary in nature and the fund shall be exclusively used for the welfare of next of kin of battle casualties,” the statement had said.

The phrase “purely voluntary” is the most critical part in accepting any donation, officials said, in addition to criteria that foreign donations would not be allowed and so on.

However, in the light of the controversy, a large section of the Army is averse to accepting such donations which defeat its very idea and puts it in bad light.

“By default, this donation from film production houses does not seem voluntary,” one official observed and added that a decision can be taken only after the criteria are formulated and a donation is made.

The idea of the fund came after a large number of requests from philanthropic organisations and individuals to assist the next of kin of battle causalities with monetary assistance. A surge of such requests came about post the Siachen avalanche where the Indian Army lost 10 brave soldiers, Army officials said.

Following this, it was decided that donations would be accepted from such organisations and individuals through a separate and centralised fund focused for such a purpose and this would be in addition to the various existing schemes for the welfare of next of kin and children of battle casualties.