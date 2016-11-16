PMLA court issues LoR against Lalit Modi

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Wednesday issued a Letter of Request (LoR) against the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, Lalit Modi, to facilitate his transfer from the U.K.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday made an application before the special court seeking issuance of the LoR to bring back the businessman to India against the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him.

The application urged the court to issue the LoR to the competent authorities in the U.K. as per Section 59 (reciprocal arrangements for processes and assistance for transfer of accused) of the PMLA. The ED also cited Article 11 of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) regarding the “agreement concerning the Investigation and Prosecution of Crime and the Tracing, Restraint and Confiscation of the proceeds and Instrument of Crime [including Currency Transfers] and Terrorist Funds.”

The agency seeks to take steps for locating Mr. Modi and to execute the NBW to enable him to join the ongoing investigation against him.

ED’s counsel Hiten Venegavkar said Section 56 of the PMLA empowered the Government of India to enter into an agreement with the Republic of any country for enforcing the provisions of the PMLA.

The application filed by the ED mentioned an FIR which said Mr. Modi, as the then chief of the IPL, had on several occasions acted against the interests of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make illegal gains.

Special Judge P.R. Bhavake said, “The request is allowed and order is passed to issue the Letter of Request against the applicant.”