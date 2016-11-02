Modi chants Garibi Hatao slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Garibi Hatao (poverty alleviation) was the main aim of his government “without which everything else will be ineffective”.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Naya Raipur on the 16th State formation day.

“Our main aim is to make the country free from poverty. It may be a difficult task but our country’s interest lies in it. If we don’t do it, nothing else can work. That is why our entire energy is directed at the welfare of the poor. Every single problem of the country can be solved only by the way of development and wherever we [the BJP] are ruling, let they be the States or the Centre, our governments are following the path of development,” he said.

Lauding Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his government’s 13-year rule, Mr. Modi thanked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating three States “in a stress-free atmosphere and without divisions”.

Addressing the crowd, mostly of women, the Prime Minister said he was fortunate to get the blessing of his sisters from Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Bhaiduj, a festival of brothers and sisters.

“I assure you that this brother of yours will work hard for the welfare of everyone in the country. What would happen to my poor mothers and sisters who use firewood for cooking, and in the process, inhale smoke equivalent to that of 400 cigarettes? How long will we leave our mothers in this situation? This is why we have resolved to provide [LPG] gas connection to five crore families in the next three years. This will make these houses firewood- and smoke-free and will also save cutting of forests,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi mentioned the vaccination programme “Mission Indradhanush” and the skill development programme launched by his government.