Looking into parity issue, says Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said he was looking into concerns from the Services that their parity with respect to civilian officials had been lowered by a recent government order.

“It [order] is only for functional responsibilities. I have asked for 2008 and 2009 orders and also checking 2005 orders on the issue. I will see and if I find there is any reduction in functional responsibilities … They will be on the same platform as before,” he said, while speaking to the media after addressing a naval commanders’ conference which began on Tuesday.

Asserting that the government was very sensitive to issues concerning the armed forces, Mr. Parrikar added, “If there is any change it will be corrected in seven days.”