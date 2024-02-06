GIFT a SubscriptionGift
701 sedition, 5023 UAPA cases registered in 2018-22: Govt

Over 8,947 people were arrested under provisions listed in UAPA, while 6,503 people named in charge sheets

February 06, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, on Feb. 6, 2024

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, on Feb. 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 701 cases of sedition and offences against the State were registered from 2018 to 2022 and 5,023 cases were lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on February 6.

Mr. Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022.

However, in cases registered under the UAPA, the number has gone up from 814 in 2021 to 1,005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question.

The Minister said during this period, 788 people were arrested and charge sheet was filed against 500 in sedition and offences against state cases. A total of 131 people were acquitted too.

He said under the UAPA, 8,947 people were arrested and 6,503 people named in charge sheets. A total of 550 people were acquitted too.

