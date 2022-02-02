274 nominations received in Erode district

A total of 274 nominations were filed by candidates in Erode district on Wednesday.

Seventeen nominations were filed for the post of corporation councillors, 42 nominations for municipal councillors and 215 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 447 nominations were received for the urban local bodies elections in the district.

In Salem, 64 nominations were filed for the post of corporation councillors, 59 for municipal councillors and 174 for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 287 nominations were received in the district.

In Namakkal district, 126 nominations were filed for the post of municipal councillors and 181 for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 369 nominations were received in the district.