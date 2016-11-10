How the Rolling Stones turned global fashion icons

On May 4, 1963, the Rolling Stones, then a scrappy quintet known mostly for banging out Chuck Berry covers, gathered for their first official photo shoot on the streets of London’s Chelsea district.

Five bad boys in the making, some still sporting adolescent pimples, they slouched in ratty sweaters, rumpled jackets and ill-fitting trousers, looking like students stumbling through a three-day bender after getting expelled.

“Word got out that the results of the session were disgusting,” Andrew Loog Oldham, the Stones’ manager, later said. And he could barely contain his glee. That just-got-out-of-bed, to-hell-with-you look, Mr. Oldham added (he used considerably saltier language) “would define them and divine them.”

Over the next five decades, the Stones would turn the stage into the world’s largest runway, transforming their look constantly and radically, even as they stayed true to their filthy, blue-based sound.

The band’s vast fashion legacy is on full display at a show opening on Saturday in New York, “Exhibitionism — The Rolling Stones,” billed as the largest collection of the Stones’ stage outfits, musical instruments and memorabilia ever assembled.

The retrospective, curated by Ileen Gallagher, formerly of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, digs deep from collectors’ vaults and the band members’ closets.

With a fashion sensibility that was one part Vogue magazine and one part skin magazine, the Stones laid the groundwork for punk, dandified Mod, pushed psychedelia to its cartoon extreme and basically invented glam rock. And that was just the sixties.

The collection starts at the beginning, with Jones’ houndstooth-check jacket from 1963, a relic of that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where the Stones attempted to be G-rated teen idols in matching uniforms, à la Herman’s Hermits.

By the landmark 1972 tour, it was simply expected that Jagger would take the stage in eye-shadow and skintight, velvet jumpsuits by Ossie Clark, three of which are on display.

In the early ‘80s, the Day-Glo explosion of MTV videos seemed like kid’s stuff except when Jagger would show up onstage in tangerine-orange, blue and gold athletic pants by Antony Price (also in the exhibition), turning a 50,000-seat football stadium into his personal Jazzercise class.

By the ‘90s, the Stones were a Fortune 500-level touring behemoth, and their clothes reflected their status as the new establishment. — New York Times News Service