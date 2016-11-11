Hillary’s campaign of hope and missteps

As the dust settled on Hillary Clinton’s defeat, Democrats recognised two central problems of Ms. Clinton’s flawed candidacy: Her decades in Washington and the paid speeches she delivered to financial institutions left her unable to tap into the anti-establishment and anti-Wall Street rage.

And she ceded the white working-class voters who backed Bill Clinton in 1992. Though she would never have won this demographic, her husband insisted that her campaign aides do more to try to cut into Mr. Trump’s support with these voters. They declined, reasoning that she was better off targeting college-educated suburban voters by hitting Mr. Trump on his temperament.

Instead, they targeted the emerging electorate of young, Latino and African-American voters who catapulted Mr. Obama to victory twice, expecting, mistakenly, that this coalition would support her in nearly the same numbers. They did not.

In the end, Mr. Trump’s simple promise to “Make America Great Again,” a catchphrase Ms. Clinton dismissed as a vow to return to a racist past already long disappeared, would draw enough white Americans to the polls to make up for his low minority support.

The weaknesses in her candidacy, Democratic leaders said on Wednesday, were more than demographic. The rationale for her run seemed more of a repudiation of Mr. Trump than her own positive vision.

Her campaign had built-in contradictions and challenges. She wanted to make history as the first woman President, but she did not want to play it up so much so that she would turn off men. She vowed to help the little guy, but she accepted millions of dollars for speeches to Wall Street. She wanted to bring the country together, but she suffered from a stubbornly high number of voters who did not trust or like her.

Ms. Clinton had defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the primary race by rallying older African-American voters and Democratic women, but she seemed disconnected from the white working class that delivered Mr. Sanders’ victories in Michigan and Wisconsin. Mr. Trump won Wisconsin on Tuesday and appeared to have narrowly won Michigan, as well.

The Clinton campaign was also betting on college-educated suburban voters who ended up drifting away from Clinton in the final days, which the campaign attributes to the FBI’s renewed focus on her e-mails as early voting began.

The campaign also appeared to overestimate how offended Mr. Trump’s woman supporters would be by an “Access Hollywood” recording. Mr. Trump lost among women by 12 percentage points, about the same deficit Mitt Romney had in 2012.

The situation was made worse in September, when she described half of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

In the end, Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed proved more powerful than any of Ms. Clinton’s poll-tested slogans, said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic political consultant.

“Class anger won,” he said, delivering a defeat to her strategy of “more money, more consultants, more polling and more of a campaign based on what we thought we knew rather than what the electorate felt.” — New York Times News Service