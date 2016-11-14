Gitmo, a site where even nightmares were classified

Dozens of men who underwent agonising treatment in secret CIA prisons or at Guantanamo were left with psychological problems that persisted for years, despite government lawyers’ assurances that the practices did not constitute torture and would cause no lasting harm, The New York Times has reported. Some men should never have been held, government investigators concluded.

In recent interviews, more than two dozen military medical personnel who served or consulted at Guantanamo provided the most detailed account to date of mental health care there. Almost from the start, the shadow of interrogation and mutual suspicion tainted the mission of those treating prisoners. That limited their effectiveness for years to come.

Psychiatrists unprepared



Psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses and technicians received little training for the assignment and, they said, felt unprepared to tend to men they were told were “the worst of the worst.” Doctors felt pushed to cross ethical boundaries, and were warned that their actions, at an institution roiled by detainees’ organized resistance, could have political and national security implications.

Rotations lasted only three to nine months, making it difficult to establish rapport. In a field that requires intimacy, the psychiatrists and their teams long used pseudonyms like Major Psych, Dr. Crocodile, Superman and Big Momma, and referred to patients by serial numbers, not names. They frequently had to speak through fences or slits in cell doors, using interpreters who also worked with interrogators.

The U.S. military defends the quality of mental health care at Guantanamo as humane and appropriate. Detainees, human rights groups and doctors consulting for defence teams offer more critical assessments, describing it as negligent or ineffective in many cases.

Those who served at the prison, most of whom had never spoken publicly before, said they had helped their patients and had done the best they could. Given the circumstances, many focused on the most basic of duties.

‘Keeping everyone alive’



“My goal was to keep everyone alive,” Lt. Cmdr. Shay Rosecrans, a Navy psychiatrist, said.

After the 2001 terror attacks on New York and the Pentagon, and the subsequent U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, detainees began pouring into the island in early 2002.

“We were seeing prisoners arriving with mental problems,” said Capt. Albert Shimkus, then the hospital’s commanding officer.

There were no clear protocols for treating patients considered to be “enemy combatants,” said Capt. Shimkus, who is now retired. But he set out to provide a level of care equivalent to that for U.S. service members.

Interrogation techniques



In June of that year, Maj. Paul Burney, an Army psychiatrist, and Maj. John Leso, an Army psychologist, both of whom had deployed to Guantanamo to tend to the troops, instead were assigned to devise interrogation techniques.

Only 60 prisoners remain at Guantanamo, and about a third of them have been approved for transfer. Ten have been charged with or convicted of crimes by the military commissions system.

Looking back, Lt. Cmdr. Rosecrans said she and her colleagues had faced many obstacles. For certain prisoners, the very tools that psychiatrists and psychologists most rely on — asking questions — would forever evoke interrogations. And the secrecy complicated everything. — New York Times News Service