For Russia and Putin, a surprise gift from America

Donald Trump’s victory was an unexpected bonus for the Kremlin, which had used the long, tortured U.S. election campaign to prove the global reach of its disruptive disinformation operations and to cast doubt on the entire Western democratic process.

In some ways, the result was less important to President Vladimir Putin than the fact that Moscow could exploit the entire campaign as evidence that the West was in chaotic decline.

Still, given Mr. Trump’s positive statements toward Russia on crucial issues like its annexation of Crimea and the sense that his lack of foreign policy experience could be exploited, Russian analysts predicted that the Champagne corks would be popping at the Kremlin.

“Trump’s presidency will make the U.S. sink into a full-blown crisis, including an economic one,” said Vladimir Frolov, a prominent international affairs analyst.

“The U.S. will be occupied with its own issues and will not bother Putin with questions,” he said. “As a consequence, Moscow will have a window of opportunity in geopolitical terms. For instance, it can claim control over the former Soviet Union and a part of the Middle East. What is there not to like?”

The mood extended beyond the Kremlin. The state-controlled media paid constant attention to the campaign, particularly to the fact that Mr. Trump, far from demonising Mr. Putin like most Western politicians, praised him as a strong leader.

“Trump said he respects the president. He said he will talk to Russia,” said Maria Katasonova, 21, the organiser of a Trump support party at the Union Jack pub in Moscow that went on all night. “It is a positive moment that will turn down the temperature of international relations.”

There was little love for Hillary Clinton in Russia. Putin has always accused her of supporting the mass demonstrations that greeted his return to the presidency in 2012, and senior officials repeatedly derided her as one of the key architects of regime change that brought war to the Middle East and Ukraine.

“A lot of Russians like Trump. One phrase explains it: War and peace,” said Ms. Katasonova, who was wearing a blue Trump-Pence T-shirt. “Hillary is war, Trump is peace.”

By dawn, the crowd of supporters had dwindled to about a dozen from 100 the previous night. Still drinking whiskey and beer, they cheered every announcement of a Trump win on CNN. - New York Times News Service