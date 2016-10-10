American cellphones ring in Iran in a fresh sign of thaw

Until recently, a U.S. phone in Iran would not receive any signal. But that has quietly changed. This past week, a spokesman for AT&T acknowledged that the company was providing voice and data service in Iran to its customers with U.S. phones through a partnership with a local firm, RighTel. An employee at the Iranian company, fully owned by a state entity, confirmed the partnership.

The agreement is one of the few signs that the promises President Hassan Rouhani made long ago of welcoming Western businesses and ending Iran’s isolation are at last beginning to be realized.

Proof of goodwill?



“This is a step in the right direction,” Masoud Daneshmand, an official at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, said of AT&T’s partnership with RighTel. “The fact that phones are working in Iran and the United States is a sign of goodwill on both sides.” With its oil wealth and nearly 80 million consumers, Iran has long held out the promise of a lucrative, if elusive, market for Western companies.

In the immediate aftermath of the nuclear deal in January and the lifting of many economic sanctions, there were heightened expectations in both countries that the day had finally arrived.

It remains unclear how AT&T and RighTel will settle accounts. A representative for AT&T said the company would not disclose information on financial arrangements made with the Treasury or with its Iranian partner. One possible clue: RighTel is owned by the Social Security Organization of Iran, a state entity that has large stakes in several domestic banks.

Times are changing



The Treasury would also not speak about the deal, saying in a statement that it “generally does not comment on specific licenses or engagement with private parties.”

Nevertheless, having working U.S. mobile phones in Iran sends a powerful message that times are changing, albeit very slowly.

“Now we are, of course, hoping that the United States lifts all trade restrictions on Iran,” Daneshmand said. “In return, we will lift visa restrictions for Americans.”

— New York Times News Service