Artificial neural networks is a circuit of artificial neurons that is organised like neurons are in the brain. Representative image.

In breakthrough, neural network ‘explains’ how it found a new antibiotic

Sayantan Datta
EXPLAINER

Why is there resistance to converting Kunigal Stud Farm into a township?

Sharath Srivatsa

From genomic medicine, a revolution rolls towards cancer care

Sridhar Sivasubbu,Vinod Scaria

Chiselling Chennai into shape, version 2.0

The Hindu Bureau
World

Factories grind to a halt as Red Sea attacks create trade bottlenecks

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

All those years of struggle, sacrifice... felt like the weight was off my shoulders: Bopanna

World

Xi ready to 'break new ground' with France after India inks big defence deals with Macron

India

Supreme Court transfers medical admissions case to itself

The developments comes two days after the apex court stayed the proceedings in the case at the end of a special sitting convened on Saturday.
The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 09/07/2018: A view of Supreme Court Building, in New Delhi on July 09, 2018. Photo by Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
Premium

In welcoming Nitish back into NDA, BJP has Lok Sabha election in mind

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar with JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar after the latter takes oath as Bihar CM during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna on January 28, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in West Bengal

Monday, January 29
READ OUR EDITORIALS IN

Ceremony and substance: On the Macron visit, India-France ties

India and France built on past agreements in a show of symbolism 

Momentous ruling: On Israel and the International Court of Justice order

Israel must comply with ICJ’s order to prevent genocide, step up aid in Gaza

Top Picks

Theatre artiste Laxmi Chandrashekar
Entertainment Celebrating 60 years of theatre: Laxmi Chandrashekar’s remarkable journey from high school to solo performances
Text and Context Know your English | What does ‘legwork’ mean?
Repairs were carried out on a leaky sewage manhole at Egmore roundabout on January 25, 2024
Chennai Egmore roundabout develops mild dent
The government has initiated the process to recover the land on which Golden Lotus apartment complex has been constructed at Moondrumavadi on Alagarkoil Road.
Madurai Two big parcels of land, including a high-rise, recovered in Madurai
A view of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.
Andhra Pradesh TTD’s budget estimates for 2024-25 fiscal likely to be ₹5,000 crore
Chennai Is there a change in the water dynamics at Perumbakkam wetland?
There are practically no parking lots at Kapali Thottam. Segregated waste is not handed over during the door-to-door collection. Water supply has been hit by the Metro Rail project.
Chennai Kapali Thottam beset with water scarcity, parking chaos, uncleared waste
Customers of a Women Mart in Anakapalli district.
Visakhapatnam Building self-reliance among rural women through Women Marts
Kerala In a first in the country, laughing gull from North America spotted in Kasaragod
Chennai A mission to make design accessible for all

The Hindu Opinion

Premium
‘The Israel-Hamas conflict has resurrected many fires that had plagued the region previously’

The year commences, but with deep foreboding

M.K. Narayanan

Aadhaar-based pay a bad idea for MGNREGS

Rajendran Narayanan,Anuradha De,Chakradhar Buddha

Tamil Nadu honour for Mohammed Zubair | Recognising a fact-checker

B. Kolappan

On the draw — January 28, 2024

Irfan Khan

A closer look at Myanmar’s discontent

Krishnan Srinivasan ,Sanjay Pulipaka

Lessons from a high-profile Harvard exit

R. Thirunavukkarasu
The Hindu Explains

Premium
A microscopic image of breast cancer cells obtained at the U.S. National Cancer Institute in September 8, 2021. Cancer is a disease of the genome, and certain inherited variants of genes form the basis of hereditary cancers like breast cancer.

From genomic medicine, a revolution rolls towards cancer care

Sridhar Sivasubbu,Vinod Scaria

Can malaria vaccine rollout be scaled up? | Explained

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Why is Punjab in court over BSF’s powers? | Explained

Vikas Vasudeva
Ladakh, spread over 59,146 square kilometres, was a part of the Kashmir division of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. It was carved out as one of the Union Territories, the other being J&K, out of the State on August 5, 2019.

What is Ladakh’s demand on Gilgit-Baltistan? | Explained

Peerzada Ashiq

Sneha Revanur | Crusader for AI regulation

Nabeel Ahmed
Top News Today

The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai.

