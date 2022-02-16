Manufacturing sector will need continued policy support for faster recovery: RBI article

Press Trust of India

The manufacturing sector will need continued policy support for smoother and faster recovery to attain the long-term trend path, according to a Reserve Bank article.

Although the sector may soon attain its pre-COVID level, the process of attaining the long-term trend levels may take some time, according to the article titled ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Sentiments of Indian Manufacturers’ published in the RBI’s February bulletin.

The authors, Nivedita Banerjee and S. Majumdar, Division of Enterprise Surveys, Department of Statistics and Information Management, said that just when the manufacturers' outlook started looking up, the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures slowed down the revival process.

The pandemic affected the producers' sentiment negatively by bringing down various parameters to historic lows, they said.

"Although major macroeconomic variables are supposed to achieve their pre-COVID trend in the near-term with improvement in demand conditions, they are expected to take time to return to their long-term trend path," they added

They further said the accelerated rollout of vaccines, FY23 Budget proposals and other reforms are expected to provide a strong impetus for revival of the economy and will facilitate regaining of the growth potential over the medium-term.

However, the authors pointed out that "continued policy support in future may make the recovery smoother and faster." The RBI said the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the central bank. The article lists the key findings of the industrial outlook survey (IOS) for the manufacturing sector conducted during 2019-21.

The sentiments of the respondents reflected that the slowdown in growth momentum was mainly due to weakening of demand for three consecutive years beginning 2017-18, they said.

The IOS conducted by the Reserve Bank plays a key role in supporting monetary policy decisions. Being a forward-looking survey, IOS captures the sentiments of enterprises engaged in manufacturing activities. The perception includes the assessment of the current quarter and expectations for the next quarter.

As per the article, the first and second waves of the pandemic slowed down economic activity, and the perception of manufacturers was impacted adversely. The conditions improved with gradual resumption of normalcy.

Concurrently, the subsequent waves of the pandemic and the reimposition of virus-containment measures may dampen manufacturers' sentiments and slow down the recovery process.

However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines, a growth-oriented Budget with fiscal and other reforms and enhanced infrastructure spending and sector-specific support, investment-oriented stimulus under various tranches of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, easy financial conditions, are expected to provide a strong impetus for revival of the economy, they said.

Continued policy support in future may make the recovery smoother and faster, the authors said.