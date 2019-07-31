What you need to know about Dhoni's stint with the Indian Territorial Army

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel with the Indian Territorial Army in 2011.

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Dhoni will join his battalion, the 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para), in Jammu and Kashmir on July 31, 2019, and carry out duties with the troops. He will be with the troops till August 15 and will be assigned patrolling, guard and post duty.

This was the reason the former Indian captain made himself unavailable for the upcoming West Indies cricket tour.