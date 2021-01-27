Multimedia
27 January 2021 01:17 IST
Watch | Police personnel jump into drain in Red Fort during clashes with protesters
Fortyone security personnel sustained injuries when they jumped from a height of 20 feet into a drain to save their lives when violence broke out in the Red Fort premises on Tuesday, said the Delhi police. A senior police officer said adequate number of security personnel were deployed to prevent the protesters from entering the Red Fort but they were outnumbered by the protesters.
