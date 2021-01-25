Watch | Ladakh residents, security personnel turn Chinese vehicles away from Indian territory
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Parvathi Subramanian, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Irene Philip, second prize in Hindustani, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Akhilesh Chandrasekar, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Skandan Subramanian, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
A video shot by local resident Urgain Tsewang shows a group of local officials and ITBP officer approaching a vehicle that is said to be carrying 7 Chinese persons. The vehicle moves away from the location later.
Next Story