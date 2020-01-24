Watch | BJP chief J.P. Nadda's route to the top

Former Union Minister J.P. Nadda (59) was elected unopposed as the BJP’s national president, making him the 11th party chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an “outstanding karyakarta” (party worker).

Mr. Nadda was declared elected unopposed by former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who was in charge of the polls. Three former party presidents – Mr. Shah, Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, filed nominations on behalf of Mr. Nadda, as did the State unit presidents.

His election was a foregone conclusion since June, 2019, when he became the first working president of the party, with Mr. Shah having joined the Cabinet in May.