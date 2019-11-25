Multimedia

Watch | A place on Earth where no life can exist

A video of a place where no life can exist. Researchers have found an aquatic environment on the Earth with complete absence of any form of life, an advance that may lead to an improved understanding of the limits of habitability. The study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, revealed that any form of microbial life was absent in the hot, saline, hyperacid ponds of the Dallol geothermal field in Ethiopia. - PTI

