Top sporting moments of 2017

The sporting snapshot of the year? You could be fooled into thinking that Usain Bolt finished on top in his farewell 100 m race, during the World Athletics Championships in London. But he finished third. Justin Gatlin claimed gold but that didn't stop the American from saluting the retiring legend Photo: AFP

Over the hill? Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took on their detractors in style in the Men's Singles final that stretched to five sets. Federer, returning from his longest injury break, claimed his 18th major title.

Pakistan very nearly failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy. Beaten heavily by India in the league stages, they bounced back and had their revenge against India in the final at The Oval, winning by a massive 180 runs Photo: Getty Images

It was a dream year for the Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was scoring hat-tricks for fun almost, and in the Champions League final against Juventus he was as good as ever, scoring twice to help his side claim the title Photo: REUTERS

At the Women's World Cup final, hosts England were staring at a certain defeat at Lord's but India choked. A batting collapse gave England the title. Anya Shrubsole was the star with six wickets Photo: Stu Forster

From one retiring athletics great to another. Britain's Mo Farah signed off his final track race in style, winning gold in the 5000 m race at the Diamond League final in Zurich. Photo: Getty Images

It was India vs India at the men's final of the Singapore Super Series. Never before had two Indian players made the final of a ranking event in badminton. B. Sai Praneeth (right) beat fellow Hyderabadi K. Srikanth 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 Photo: PTI

R. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011. During the Nagpur Test against Sri Lanka, he took his 300th Test wicket, in just his 54th Test, making him the fastest ever to reach the milestone. He surpassed Dennis Lillee's record of 56 Tests. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Lewis Hamilton was the star of the 2017 Formula One season, as he claimed his fourth World Drivers' Championship title. The Mercedes driver won nine Grand Prix races in 2017 and he is now the most successful British racer of all time. Photo: AP