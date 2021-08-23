23 August 2021 22:44 IST

What happened at the Opposition unity meeting? What did each leader have to say?

Top Opposition leaders came together on a virtual platform to give a call for unity and working together for the “ultimate goal” of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who convened the virtual meeting, said the opposition parties simply had “no alternative to working cohesively together” and needed to rise above “compulsions in the interest of the nation”. What else happened at this meeting? What did each leader have to say?

