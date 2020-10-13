Tabassum Mansoor: Gorakhpur-born school principal who negotiated with militants to free Indians in Libya

A team of seven Indians employed with Al Shola Al Mudea energy company in Libya got into an SUV to catch a flight from the Tripoli airport on September 13. The 800-km distance between Brega and Tripoli was risky because of the threat posed by militants. Despite precautions, the team was abducted at Asswerif and ended up as captive for almost a month and was released on October 11. A source with knowledge of the operation said the rescue would have been impossible but for Tabassum Mansoor, principal of the Indian School of Benghazi, who carried out the negotiations with the militants through various sections of Libyan authorities and tribal elders to secure the release of the men.
