Singapore elections | Voting in the time of a pandemic

Eleven political parties, including the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), campaigned for nine days amid the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 that has pushed Singapore’s economy towards the worst-ever recession in nearly two decades. In the photo, Singapore Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the PAP Lee Hsien Loong, who has led the government since 2004, wears a face mask while talking to food vendors at a local market in Yio Chu Kang while on the campaign trail. The PAP has won every election since the late 1950s.
Photo: AP
Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of Singapore Prime Minister, is seen wearing a mask and interacting with a resident during a walkabout campaign for the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on July 8. Yang recently joined the PSP, bolstering the Opposition camp. However, he did not fight the elections. The two brothers are involved in a legal tussle of their family house-property.
Photo: AP
In a bid to enhance the safety of voting amid the pandemic, the number of polling stations were increased from 880 to 1,100 according to The Straits Times. Each station, thus, served an average of 2,400 voters, down from 3,000. In this handout photo provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information, an election official is seen placing gloves and sanitiser on a desk at a polling center set up at Chung Cheng high school.
Photo: AP
An election official is seen placing a number on top of a voting station at Bukit Panjang Ring Road on July 9, 2020, ahead of the July 10 polls. July 9 was a cooling-off day and no campaigning was allowed so voters could reflect on issues raised during the campaign. The impact of COVID-19 on jobs and incomes was topmost on the minds of voters, Prime Minister Lee had said.
Photo: AP
Voters observe social distancing while lining up at the Dunearn Secondary School polling station. Voting began at 8 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m. Morning slots were reserved for voters who were 65 years and older to minimise their interaction with younger voters and to allow them to vote ahead of others.
Photo: AP
Voters are seen wearing face masks and observing social distancing as they lined up to enter the Alexandra Primary School polling center. Singaporean voters faced “longer than usual queues” at some polling stations on July 10, attributed to the additional safety measures put in place to ensure safe voting, according to local news media.
Photo: AP
A voter has her temperature checked with a thermal scanner at the Dunearn Secondary School polling station. By 10 a.m. on July 10, 3,50,000 voters - 13% of the registered voters - had cast their vote at local polling stations.
Photo: AP
A voter has his hand sanitised by a polling official at the Chung Cheng High School polling center. A total of 2.65 million people voted in Singapore's General Elections.
Photo: AP
Voters getting their identity documents verified with polling officers at the Chung Cheng High School polling center before casting their votes.
Photo: AP
Voters seen casting their votes at the Chung Cheng High School polling center. A total of 192 candidates from 11 parties, including the PAP, contested parliamentary seats through 17 Group Representation Constituencies which groups together candidates in four or five, and 14 Single Member Constituencies.
Photo: AP
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Chung Cheng High School polling center. Singapore has so far reported 45,423 COVID-19 cases. The polls came just weeks after Singapore emerged from a two-month lockdown aimed at controlling the pandemic, which most affected the foreign workers living in crowded dormitories that were overlooked in the early phase of its crisis management.
Photo: AP