Singapore elections | Voting in the time of a pandemic

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong secured a clear mandate with his ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) winning 83 of the 93 contested parliamentary seats in the General Election held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Opposition gaining ground by winning a record 10 seats.
Mr. Lee took the results as an endorsement of the party’s policies and plans since he had called the elections amidst COVID-19 pandemic, in a first such event in Southeast Asia.
About 2.6 million Singaporeans voted on July 10. Here is a look at how the country managed it.
(With inputs from PTI)
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism