Singapore elections | Voting in the time of a pandemic

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong secured a clear mandate with his ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) winning 83 of the 93 contested parliamentary seats in the General Election held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Opposition gaining ground by winning a record 10 seats.

Mr. Lee took the results as an endorsement of the party’s policies and plans since he had called the elections amidst COVID-19 pandemic, in a first such event in Southeast Asia.

About 2.6 million Singaporeans voted on July 10. Here is a look at how the country managed it.

(With inputs from PTI)