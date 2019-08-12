Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members met flood victims and distributed relief material to them in Kerala’s Kozhikode. While addressing a gathering at a relief camp on August 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “As your Member of Parliament (MP), I called Kerala Chief Minister and requested him to help. I also called the Prime Minister and explained to him the tragedy that has taken place here and the need for support from the Centre.”
Rahul Gandhi seeks Centre support for flood relief
