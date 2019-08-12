Multimedia

Rahul Gandhi seeks Centre support for flood relief

more-in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members met flood victims and distributed relief material to them in Kerala’s Kozhikode. While addressing a gathering at a relief camp on August 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “As your Member of Parliament (MP), I called Kerala Chief Minister and requested him to help. I also called the Prime Minister and explained to him the tragedy that has taken place here and the need for support from the Centre.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics National Kerala Multimedia
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 13, 2019 9:10:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/multimedia/rahul-gandhi-seeks-centre-support-for-flood-relief/article29018127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY