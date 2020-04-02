In pictures | Slices of life on Day-9 of coronavirus lockdown

1/12

Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) staff prepare special kits comprising 17 essential items to be distributed to the families in Kochi, including those currently under home quarantine. The items, including sugar and grains, would be distributed irrespective of the family’s income. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

A volunteer from a non-governmental organisation on their way to distribute free rice to the needy, on the outskirts of Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Fire service officials spray chemical water on the campus of Capital Hospital to sterilise the place, during the nationwide lockdown period in Bhubaneswar. A total of 900 samples were tested in the State till April 01, of which five had tested positive. As per latest reports, 22 persons, including seven foreigners associated with Tablighi Jamaat, had been traced in the State and all were in government quarantine. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Medical staff bring fans and pillows for patients at a quarantine facility at ESIS Hospital in Kandivali in Maharashtra where 70 patients were brought for quarantine on April 01. The Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The State government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tests for detection. Photo: Aadesh Choudhary

Seating arrangements were made for ration card holders who came to receive assistance and essential commodities at a ration shop in Erode in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 234 confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death and five recovered. Photo: M. Govarthan

Workers make arrangements to convert a train coach into an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients, at Rajendra Nagar in Patna. Bihar has so far reported 24 confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Students wearing masks walk with their belongings after completing the 14-day quarantine at a hotel during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials disinfect the premises of ESIS Hospital in Kandivali where 70 patients were brought for quarantine on April 01. Photo: Aadesh Choudhary

A policeman monitors the crowd with the help of a drone at a temporary vegetable market at New Bus Stand in Puducherry. Collector T. Arun said the district administration has introduced an e-pass system wherein the persons dealing with essential commodities and services can apply for the pass through dedicated Whatsapp numbers of respective Departments. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel hold placards with messages asking people to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, in Srinagar. At present, the total number of positive cases (active) stand at 58, while two persons recovered, two others lost their lives in Jammu. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Ration card holders follow social-distancing rules while getting the State government’s free ration items at a fair price shop in Vellore. Nearly 100 people have been placed under home quarantine in Vellore district. District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram issued a stern warning against those wandering on the streets and asked them to remain indoors to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy