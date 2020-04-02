Multimedia

In pictures | Slices of life on Day-9 of coronavirus lockdown

1/12

COVID-19 has claimed more than 70 lives in India as of April 02, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments.

India has reported over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases till date. Most of the cases reported on the day-9 of the lockdown were linked to the Nizamuddin cluster. More than 9,00,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 46,000 have died since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, according to an AFP tally based on official numbers.

On April 02, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with all Chief Ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the Prime Minister. Issues such as spread of coronavirus, movement of migrants, availability of essentials and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are also likely to come up for discussion. The Centre has also launched an app called 'Aarogya Setu' to disperse updated information on COVID-19.

Here are a few pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across the country on April 02.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 70 lives in India as of April 02, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments.

Other Slideshows

The Nizamuddin area has been cordoned off by agencies as sanitising is underway on April 1. Several people have tested positive, after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the area last month.

In pictures | Mounting concerns on day 8 of COVID-19 lockdown

People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

In pictures | Vignettes from Day-7 of nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Migrant workers boarding a bus to Bhagalpur during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. They have been brought from Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and are being sent to their home district.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6

Group study: Maathi, Murudi and Kalyani of the Paniya tribe chat before a tribal literacy class begins in the Ambukuthi hamlet in Wayanad.

Kerala’s tribal people take the road to literacy

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 4

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 3

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY