Multimedia

In Pictures | Low-key but topical, Durga Puja amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Hindu Net Desk 24 October 2020 12:56 IST
Updated: 24 October 2020 13:25 IST
1 / 13

A devotee puts a mask on the face of goddess Durga at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj.
Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
Visitors taking photos from outside a puja pandal as they weren’t allowed inside, as per the Calcutta High Court ruling owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: PTI
A notice hangs outside a closed puja pandal, on the first day of Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata.
Photo: Reuters
A community puja pandal in Kolkata. All small Durga Puja pandals of five metres and large puja pandals of 10 metres were declared a no-entry zone.
Photo: PTI
Bohurupees (impersonators) dressed as a railway porter, rickshaw puller and postman stand at a community puja pandal to entertain visitors.
Photo: PTI
A community puja pandal depicted the plight of migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
A community puja pandal in Kolkata symbolising cyclone Amphan.
Photo: PTI
An idol of Durga at a community puja pandal. About 37,000 Durga Pujas were organised across West Bengal, prompting the Calcutta HC from banning visitors inside the pandals.
Photo: PTI
Idol of goddess Durga at a community puja pandal in Kolkata. Only those organisers whose names were displayed outside were allowed to enter the pandals. This list, the court said, cannot be changed every day.
Photo: PTI
A priest performs Mahasaptami rituals at a Durga Puja pandal, live streamed and recorded to help devotees attend celebrations online, amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Ranchi.
Photo: PTI
Devotees wearing PPE kit perform dandiya at a community puja pandal, during Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
Workers walk past a clay idol of a migrant mother, symbolising goddess Durga, holding a child in her arms and walking with more children surrounded by relief material, at a makeshift community worship venue in Kolkata.
Photo: AP

The Calcutta High Court said no visitors will be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, and the Puja mandap will be treated as a “containment zone” this year, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the rest of the country too, Durga Puja celebrations innovated and adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 to usher in the necessary cheer in a difficult year. Here’s a look at the festivities from different parts of the country.

