In Pictures | Low-key but topical, Durga Puja amid the COVID-19 pandemic

24 October 2020 12:56 IST

The Calcutta High Court said no visitors will be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, and the Puja mandap will be treated as a “containment zone” this year, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the rest of the country too, Durga Puja celebrations innovated and adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 to usher in the necessary cheer in a difficult year. Here’s a look at the festivities from different parts of the country.

Advertising

Advertising