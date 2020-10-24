The Calcutta High Court said no visitors will be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, and the Puja mandap will be treated as a “containment zone” this year, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the rest of the country too, Durga Puja celebrations innovated and adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 to usher in the necessary cheer in a difficult year. Here’s a look at the festivities from different parts of the country.
In Pictures | Low-key but topical, Durga Puja amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The Hindu Net Desk
October 24, 2020 12:56 IST
October 24, 2020 12:56 IST
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: Reuters
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Photo: AP
