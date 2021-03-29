In Pictures | Holi, the festival of colours, in the times of pandemic and elections

Multimedia
In Pictures | Holi, the festival of colours, in the times of pandemic and elections29 March 2021 17:55 IST
Updated: 29 March 2021 18:59 IST
The festival of colours is back with a bang. People across the country smeared coloured powder and sprayed coloured water by way of celebrating Holi on Monday. The celebrations were in full swing despite several States restricted gatherings to contain the spread of another wave of COVID-19 infections, rippling across the country.
Here is a vignette of Holi celebrations across the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
