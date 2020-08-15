Multimedia

In Pictures | India celebrates 74th Independence Day amid pandemic

15 August 2020 14:39 IST
Updated: 15 August 2020 14:39 IST
A top view of the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Members of the National Cadet Corps, a youth wing of Armed Forces for school and college students, dressed in the colors of the Indian national flag and wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus, listen to the speech of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
Photo: AP
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the Tricolour at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, in Bhopal.
Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb reviews the Independence Day parade in Agartala.
Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitates a frontline corona warrior during the Independence Day celebrations at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi.
Photo: PTI
Indian policewomen waiting to take part in the Independence Day parade in Jammu.
Photo: AP
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the parade during the Independance Day function at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar.
Photo:NISSAR AHMAD
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Photo: PTI
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik taking salute from the armed forces after unfurling the national flag in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Covid warriors seen before their felicitation by the Odisha Chief Minister, in recognition of thier work, on Independence Day in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Flower petals covers the field at the parade ground, as paramilitary soldiers participate in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati.
Photo: AP
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspecting the parade during the 74th Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presents an award to Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, for her contribution in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
The RPF making arrangements for the hoisting of the tricolour amid continuous rain at Railway Sports Complex, in Secunderabad, Telangana.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Railway Protection Force (RPF) band members perform during the Independence Day celebrations at Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad, Telangana.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Memebers of the RAF march during an Independence Day parade in Kolkata.
Photo: AFP
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to attend the Independence Day parade in Kolkata.
Photo: AFP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes after hoisting the tricolor during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.
Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others salute as party leader A.K. Antony (unseen) hoists the Tricolor at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI

Masks, social distancing, fewer audience and patriotic fervour mark the celebrations.

Amid multi-layered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the rampart of Red Fort.

However, unlike previous Independence Day celebrations, during which he used to break security protocols and meet schoolchildren, Mr. Modi this time waved his hand towards COVID-19 warriors and NCC cadets from inside the car while leaving the Red Fort in his cavalcade.

Similar sights were seen across the country as State governments celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day amid the pandemic. Here are some pictures from the celebrations.

