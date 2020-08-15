In Pictures | India celebrates 74th Independence Day amid pandemic

A top view of the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Members of the National Cadet Corps, a youth wing of Armed Forces for school and college students, dressed in the colors of the Indian national flag and wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus, listen to the speech of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
Photo: AP
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the Tricolour at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, in Bhopal.
Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb reviews the Independence Day parade in Agartala.
Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitates a frontline corona warrior during the Independence Day celebrations at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi.
Photo: PTI
Indian policewomen waiting to take part in the Independence Day parade in Jammu.
Photo: AP
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the parade during the Independance Day function at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Photo: PTI
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik taking salute from the armed forces after unfurling the national flag in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Covid warriors seen before their felicitation by the Odisha Chief Minister, in recognition of thier work, on Independence Day in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Flower petals covers the field at the parade ground, as paramilitary soldiers participate in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati.
Photo: AP
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspecting the parade during the 74th Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presents an award to Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, for her contribution in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
The RPF making arrangements for the hoisting of the tricolour amid continuous rain at Railway Sports Complex, in Secunderabad, Telangana.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Railway Protection Force (RPF) band members perform during the Independence Day celebrations at Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad, Telangana.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Memebers of the RAF march during an Independence Day parade in Kolkata.
Photo: AFP
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to attend the Independence Day parade in Kolkata.
Photo: AFP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes after hoisting the tricolor during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.
Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others salute as party leader A.K. Antony (unseen) hoists the Tricolor at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI