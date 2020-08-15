Multimedia

In Pictures | India celebrates 74th Independence Day amid pandemic

Amid multi-layered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the rampart of Red Fort.

However, unlike previous Independence Day celebrations, during which he used to break security protocols and meet schoolchildren, Mr. Modi this time waved his hand towards COVID-19 warriors and NCC cadets from inside the car while leaving the Red Fort in his cavalcade.

Similar sights were seen across the country as State governments celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day amid the pandemic. Here are some pictures from the celebrations.

