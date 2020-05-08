In Pictures | Day-45 of coronavirus lockdown leaves people in limbo

1/14

Students and Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders wait in a queue, without masks and avoiding social-distancing norms, to withdraw the State government’s grant for school uniform and also the second instalment of ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts, deposited by Central government. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Stranded students from Kota arrive by a special train at Arrah station in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar has gone up to 569, with 318 active cases. So far, five deaths have been reported in the State. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Security personnel, with face shield, deployed outside a liquor shop in East Delhi to control the crowd. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory is 5,980, and so far the national capital has reported 66 deaths. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Tribal women are seen waiting to withdraw the COVID-19 relief material worth ₹1,500 from a bank at Indervelli mandal headquarters in Adilabad, Telangana. Photo: S. Harpalsingh

Sanitary workers spray bleaching powder on Bandar Road in Vijayawada. The three major hotspots in Andhra Pradesh – Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna – registered seven, one and six fresh cases, taking the tally to 547, 374 and 322 respectively. Photo: V. Raju

Ex-servicemen and CSD canteen card holders gather outside the Army Canteen in large groups to purchase alcohol and groceries, in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu. Photo: M. Moorthy

With the district administration making umbrellas mandatory for those coming to buy liquor, customers are seen waiting at a Tasmac shop, in Erode, with their umbrellas. Photo: M. Govarthan

Corporation workers spray disinfectant in the containment zone at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore. On May 8, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 5,409. The State has reported 37 deaths so far. Photo: M. Periasamy

Migrant workers wait in a queue for medical examination outside a hospital in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir government is arranging special trains for residents stranded across the country and will bear the cost of the tickets. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A bio-disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of Arjas Steel factory at Tadipatri in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. The total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 1,887 and death toll 41 in the State. Photo: R.V.S. Prasad

A sprinkler sprays disinfectant on Kapila Theertham road in Tirupati. As per the COVID-19 dashboard, in all 1,56,681 tests were conducted in the State till date, of which 1,54,794 turned negative. Photo: K.V. Poornachandrakumar

A police official uses a thermal screening device at the entrance of the RTA office, in Khairatabad, Hyderabad. Telangana government has issued orders imposing a fine of ₹1,000 on those who are not wearing masks at public places. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Migrant workers from Bihar walk to their villages, hundreds of miles away, on a highway near State Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal