Multimedia

In Pictures | Day-45 of coronavirus lockdown leaves people in limbo

1/14

As the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection entered day-45 (May 8), several fresh cases of infection were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, among other places, taking the nationwide tally well past 56,000, with more than 1,800 deaths. Here are some of the pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation in various parts of the country.

Other Slideshows

Students and Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders wait in a queue, without masks and avoiding social-distancing norms, to withdraw the State government’s grant for school uniform and also the second instalment of ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts, deposited by Central government.

In Pictures | Day-45 of coronavirus lockdown leaves people in limbo

Slum-dwellers maintain social-distancing norms to receive the relief material distributed by NGOs and social-workers near Dr. Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. More than 21,000 migrant labourers of Maharashtra, stranded in Gujarat, were able to return home in over 20 Shramik special trains to the State.

In Pictures | A bundle of nerves on day 44 of coronavirus lockdown

A man has his head covered with neem leaves hoping that it will protect him from coronavirus in Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Wavin, Chennai.

In pictures | India braving the virus spread as lockdown enters day 43

Migrant workers from North India stage a protest in front of the Two Town police station demanding urgent measures to send them back to their native States, in Khammam, Telangana.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

Customers form a queue outside a liquor shop at Pedavadlapudi of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

In Pictures | Brewing blues on day 41 of coronavirus lockdown

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh who are fair-ground workers at Uppal, Hyderabad, prepare rotis at their makeshift dwelling, as they wait for their turn to go home.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 39

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY