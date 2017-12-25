In pictures: Christmas celebrations across the world

1/12

Pope Francis, flanked by Master of Ceremonies Bishop Guido Marini, waves to faithful during the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world' ) blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Photo: AP

Mass at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, also known as the Viceroy Church, on in New Delhi. Photo: V.V.KRISHNAN

Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as part of their traditional ice swimming session, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: REUTERS

Celebrations at Santhome Church in Chennai. Photo: G_SRIBHARATH

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks from the pulpit during the Christmas Day service at Canterbury Cathedral, southern England. Photo: AP

Midnight mass at Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges (Church of Our Lady of Angels) in Puducherry. Photo: T_Singaravelou

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Photo: REUTERS

Prayers being offered at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participating in the celebrations at St. Paul's Cathedral in Vijayawada. Photo: V RAJU.

Members of the congregation of Living Faith Church - Jahi dance during the service in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: REUTERS

Tourists in front of St Philomena's Church in Mysuru. Photo: M.A.SRIRAM