In pictures | Along the LoC

Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides of the Line of Control. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire.

From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire.

Here are some pictures taken by AP journalists who were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

