Multimedia

In pictures | Along the LoC

1/8

From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire.

Here are some pictures taken by AP journalists who were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

Other Slideshows

An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers from Jammu on December 16, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

In pictures | Along the LoC

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol.

In pictures: Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies U.S. Capitol

Tourists enjoy New Year’s eve with the backdrop of snow covered mountains at Kongdoori tourist resort on December 31, 2020 in Gulmarg 60 km (37 miles) North of Srinagar, on December 31, 2020.

In pictures: Low key New Year celebrations in India

Huge gathering of farmers during a protest demonstration against the govt’s farm law at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bharat Bandh in pictures

Onwards: People wade through the water-logged streets of Consalpet in Vellore. Thousands of people have been evacutated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu due to warnings issued in connection with Cyclone Nivar.

In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

Chennai's iconic Marina beach is filled with storm water due to heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Related Topics
LoC tensions
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY