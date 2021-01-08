In pictures | Along the LoC

AP January 08, 2021 12:54 IST

Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides of the Line of Control. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire.

1/8 An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers from Jammu on December 16, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Photo: AP An Indian army soldier patrols near a fencing at a forward post along the LoC between India and Pakistan border in Poonch. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. Photo: AP In the winter, when mountain passes in the high reaches are blocked by snow, Indian troops move into bunkers and carry out long-range patrols to maintain a tight vigil along the frontier. In the picture, Indian soldiers display their way of patrolling along the Line of Control in Balakot in Poonch. Photo: AP The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead. Safina Bi, who alleges her husband Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army border posts, stands holding a picture of her husband at her house in Poonch. Photo: AP An Indian army soldier displays recovered rocket launcher said to be fired from the Pakistan side of the border, in Balakot in Poonch. The two sides have fought two wars over the territory. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Indian-controlled Kashmir’s independence or unification with Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it only offers diplomatic and moral support to the rebels. Photo: AP Mohammed Shokat, who lost his leg in cross-firing between India and Pakistan, walks with the help of a crutch in Poonch. Over the last year, troops from both sides of the LoC have traded fire almost daily. Photo: AP Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers northwest of Jammu. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover counterinsurgency drills of the Indian army in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. Photo: AP In some places in Rajouri, local militia called Village Defense Committees have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch. In the picture, army soldiers perform a cordon and search training operation at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri. Photo: AP