In Pictures | Aero India 2021, a spectacle of military might

06 February 2021 15:29 IST

Tejas, the indigenously built world’s lightest Light Combat Aircraft, was part of the three-day air show along with Jaguar, C-17 Globemaster and Embraer carrying the Airborne Early Warning and Control System.

Surya Kiran, the acrobatic team of Indian Air Force (IAF), put up a scintillating show along with Sarang, while Rafale, the latest acquisition of IAF, made a thunderous debut at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru on February 3.

Here’s a glimpse of the spectacle from this year’s Aero India, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers Bhagya Prakash K. and Murali Kumar K.

Advertising

Advertising