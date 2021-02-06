In Pictures | Aero India 2021, a spectacle of military might

1/19

In view of the pandemic, the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India was held only on three business days, starting February 3, 2021. In the photo, Indian Air Force's aerobatic team 'Suryakiran' is seen performing maneuvers. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Indian Air Force's Sarang Team performing. Sarangs made dexterous sub-sonic moves to enthral a limited audience. Photo: Murali Kumar K.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the armed forces were in attendance at the Aero Show during the inaugural ceremony on February 3, 2021. Photo: Murali Kumar K.

A traffic jam seen on the Kempegowda International Airport road in Bengaluru on February 3, owing to a large crowd visiting the Aero India 2021. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The people of Bengaluru, who show enthusiasm for the biennial air show, had turned up outside the Yelahanka Air Force Station to catch a glimpse of the metal birds. In the photo, spectators are seen at the static display area. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The integrated flight display of 9 BAE Hawk Mk132 trainer jets of Surya Kiran and 4 Advanced Light Helicopters was touted as unique since the two teams came together for the first time. Indian Air Force's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is seen performing, in the photo. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K.

Rafale, the latest acquisition of IAF, made a thunderous debut at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India. Rafale fighter jet flying high during the airshow. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Indian Air Force's aerobatic team 'Suryakiran' getting ready for the performance, on the final day of the show. They put up breathtaking high-speed manoeuvres. Photo: Murali Kumar K.

Close to 600 exhibitors, including 78 foreign ones, participated in the aerospace business show. A stall displaying military prototypes at the Aero Show. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K.

Weapons on display at an exhibitors stall at Aero India 2021. Photo: Murali Kumar K.

Food items developed and processed by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysuru, being displayed at a stall at Aero India 2021. Photo: Murali Kumar K.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya flew in Light Combat Aircraft Tejas during Aero India in Bengaluru. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tejas, the indigenously built world’s lightest Light Combat Aircraft, was part of the air show along with Jaguar, C-17 Globemaster and Embraer carrying the Airborne Early Warning and Control System. In the photo, Indian Air Force's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is seen performing on the second day of the airshow at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K.

Other highlights included the flight of refurbished Dakota aircraft for the first time in the air show. The aircraft was the first to land with supplies to support soldiers in Srinagar during the 1948 war. In the photo is a 'SuryaKiran' formation. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Team Suryakiran's performance. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K.

Unlike the earlier editions that saw participation of several aircraft manufacturers, this air show was restricted to the display of hardware in the IAF’s stable. One of the stalls at Aero India 2021. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Accompanied by a Tejas, a B-1B Lancer, the multi-role long-range heavy bomber of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, U.S.A. flew past in the inaugural air show. Light combat aircraft Tejas getting ready to take off, in the photo. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

A Sukoi aircraft landing after performing aerobatic maneuvers on the final day. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.