In Pictures | Aero India 2021, a spectacle of military might

Surya Kiran, the acrobatic team of Indian Air Force (IAF), put up a scintillating show along with Sarang, while Rafale, the latest acquisition of IAF, made a thunderous debut at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru on February 3.

Here’s a glimpse of the spectacle from this year’s Aero India, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers Bhagya Prakash K. and Murali Kumar K.

