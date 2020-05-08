In Pictures | A bundle of nerves on day 44 of coronavirus lockdown

1/12

Slum-dwellers maintain social-distancing norms to receive the relief material distributed by NGOs and social-workers near Dr. Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. More than 21,000 migrant labourers of Maharashtra, stranded in Gujarat, were able to return home in over 20 Shramik special trains to the State. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

Chennai Corporation zone-12 and zone-13 organised an awareness campaign about coronavirus, on Sardar Petal Road. After a dry spell of 43 days, liquor sales resumed at the State-run outlets in Tamil Nadu, except Chennai, amid bursting of crackers and distribution of cakes by tipplers. Photo: M. Karunakaran

Gujarat Police keep a vigil at a fish market at Juhapura in Ahmedabad. Over 80,000 migrant workers from various States, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days. Photo: Vijay Soneji

AMC Medical member conducts a swab test at Vejalpur Urban Health Centre, in Ahmedabad. On May 7, Ahmedabad civic body said that milk outlets and medical stores can remain open but all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed from May 7 midnight till 6 a.m. on May 15. Photo: Vijay Soneji

A Punjab police waves hands while sending off the migrant labourers to their home town of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, from Mohali in Punjab. Majority of migrant labourers who work in Punjab are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Photo: Akhilesh Kumar

Policemen seen dispersing the crowd gathered to buy liquor bottles at a shop in Sahibabad, in Uttar Pradesh. The State reported 61 fresh cases on May 7, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 3,059, including one foreigner. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Residents of Inderlok in New Delhi felicitate the sanitation workers with flowers, by way of thanksgiving for their service during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Farmers seen carrying vegetables on an overloaded boat in river Ganga, in Patna. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that migrant workers will be reimbursed the entire expenses they incurred on special trains and also an additional ₹500 once they have completed their 21-day quarantine on reaching Bihar. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Migrant workers board a truck in Madhya Pradesh to return to their villages in Hyderabad, via Nagpur. On May 7, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has directed for deployment of police at all government hospitals in the city where migrants gather to get medical certificates, before travelling to their native places. Photo: S. Sudarshan

Labourers and homeless seen standing in a long queue for food, at Srinivaspuri in New Delhi. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Relief material being distributed by an NGO, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, in Kolkata. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,456 in West Bengal, with 144 deaths reported. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt