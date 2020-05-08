Multimedia

In Pictures | A bundle of nerves on day 44 of coronavirus lockdown

The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus entered day 44 on May 7. With the first case of COVID-19 reported in Kerala on January 30, India now has more than 50,000 cases and over 1,790 deaths reported so far.

Here are pictures from The Hindu photographers capturing the everyday life of people across the country.

Slum-dwellers maintain social-distancing norms to receive the relief material distributed by NGOs and social-workers near Dr. Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. More than 21,000 migrant labourers of Maharashtra, stranded in Gujarat, were able to return home in over 20 Shramik special trains to the State.

A man has his head covered with neem leaves hoping that it will protect him from coronavirus in Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Wavin, Chennai.

Migrant workers from North India stage a protest in front of the Two Town police station demanding urgent measures to send them back to their native States, in Khammam, Telangana.

Customers form a queue outside a liquor shop at Pedavadlapudi of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh who are fair-ground workers at Uppal, Hyderabad, prepare rotis at their makeshift dwelling, as they wait for their turn to go home.

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown.

