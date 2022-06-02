In Pictures | 100 days of Ukraine’s wounds

t’s the 100 days of cries, agony and fear for Ukrainians. A 100 days ago, Anton Gladun, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine had both his legs and left arm; now he lies on his hospital bed without his three body parts which he lost in an explosion.
There is no record of a conflict that began in late winter, lasted through the spring, and is expected to continue for seasons to come. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a war that defies statistics.
In the war’s 100 days, Associated Press photographers have captured the terror — people diving to the floor of a Mariupol hospital as bombs fall around them; a mob of refugees, huddled under a bridge. They have captured the tears of grieving survivors, and of families separated by the war.
A Ukrainian soldier injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 10, 2022. For nearly three months, Azovstal’s garrison clung on, refusing to be winkled out from the tunnels and bunkers under the ruins of the labyrinthine mill. Photo: AP
A man walks by an artistic depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin by Kriss Salmanis of Latvia, outside the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, April 29, 2022. Photo: AP
Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, May 5, 2022. Anton, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, lost both legs and the left arm due to a mine explosion on March 27.Photo: AP
A man pets a dog in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the subway is expected to run beginning of next week, still some residents use it as a temporary bomb shelter.Photo: AP
An elderly woman sits on a bus with her dog during evacuation from Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on April 30, 2022. Photo: AP
A dog looks out a window at an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine on May 31, 2022. Photo: AP
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen take selfies as they prepare unexploded Russian ammunition for destruction in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 1, 2022. Photo: AP
Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine on May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. Photo: AP
A territorial defence man poses for a photo next to cars destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on May 7, 2022.Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen park a Russian BMP-2, an infantry combat vehicle, in the Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine on May 29, 2022. The Ukrainian military has been recovering abandoned Russian combat vehicles on the frontline to repair them and use them to their advantage. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda in the Odesa region of Ukraine, on May 16, 2022. The volunteer soldier was killed May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving ran over a mine in eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Tombs of people who died after Russia invasion are seen in Bucha cemetery, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Vitaliy Nejenits in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, on May 27, 2022. Photo: AP
Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 2, 2022. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine's border and ramp up medical support for what's expected to be a months-long war of attrition waged by Russia.Photo: AP
Children sit in a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. Photo: AP