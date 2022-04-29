In pics | India reels under heatwave

April 29, 2022 17:49 IST

India is blazing under the scorching sun, bringing many cities and towns under the severe heatwave alert.

The national capital witnessed a temperature of past 40 degrees Celsius for several days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert in Delhi and “orange” alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days and predicted the prevailing heatwave conditions in large parts of the country to continue till May 2.

As the administration battled to manage growing electricity needs, some States, including Rajasthan and Haryana in the north and Andhra Pradesh in the south, had the worst power outages in almost six years.