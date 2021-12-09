Multimedia

In Pictures | Gen. Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Melancholy moments in Coonoor

09 December 2021 15:25 IST
Updated: 09 December 2021 15:49 IST
1 / 7

A crowd of onlookers, police and media personnel congregated outside the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday.
Photo:Photo: Periasamy M
Thirteen ambulances arrive at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, to take the mortal remains of the military personnel who passed away in a chopper crash, in Coonoor.
Photo:fPeriasamy M
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visits the Madras Regimental Center to pay his respects to Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 other army personnel who died in the helicopter crash.
Photo:Periasamy M
Governor and Chancellor R. N. Ravi offers respects to the portrait of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, at Bharathidasan University, in Tiruchi, on Thursday.
Photo:M. Srinath
The Black Box of the Mi-17 V5, an Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed, being taken to Wellington from the crash site.
A video grab of the Air Chief and DGP inspecting the crash site.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits the Madras Regimental Centre to pay respects to the defence personnel who lost their lives in the helicopter crash, on Wednesday.
Photo:Periasamy M

The tragic and untimely death of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff has created a vacuum at the highest levels of India’s military hierarchy.

Mi-17 V5, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, an Army Brigadier, and 11 others, crashed into a heavily wooded area of the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder of the IAF chopper was recovered on Thursday morning, a source said. Further, a tri-service inquiry has been ordered by the IAF headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, to investigate the cause of the crash.

The tragic and untimely death of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff has created a vacuum at the highest levels of India’s military hierarchy.

Advertising
Advertising

Here are a few pictures from Coonoor.

Comments
More In National Other States Photos Multimedia
Tamil Nadu
defence
accident (general)
air and space accident