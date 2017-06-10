Day in Pictures- June 10, 2017

1/7

Evacuees blow soap bubbles as they play in a open area of the evacuation center at Saguiran village in Lanao Del Sur, Philippines. Photo: REUTERS

Cloudy skies greeted denizens on Saturday but rains eluded many parts of Hyderabad despite weathermen forecasting favourable conditions. Photo: K.V.S. GIRI

Tourists from Singapore playing beach volleyball as dark clouds hover above giving hopes of the much-awaited summer showers in Puducherry Photo: S.S.KUMAR

Virat Kohli during the press conference at The Oval.

Pope Francis talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as he arrives for an official visit at the Quirinal Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy

The ground near international stadium at Kaloor where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate Kochi Metro on June 17. Photo: H_Vibhu