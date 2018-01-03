Day in pictures- January 3, 2018

Openbill stork seen on the banks of Walayar dam in Palakkad.
Photo: K.K.Mustafah
Walkers watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS
A group of fishermen on the Rushikulya River near Ganja village in Odisha.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Police troopers during Parade week at Agartala.
Photo: Abhisek Saha
Tourists take pictures at the Darbar Hall, Prag Mahal in Bhuj.
Photo: Vijay Soneji
Stone beds with inscriptions of Jain saints at Sittannavasal rock cave in Pudukottai.
Photo: M.Moorthy
A bull at Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Poranki in Vijayawada.
Photo: CH.VIJAYA BHASKAR
Russia's Mikhail Nazarov waits at the elevator on his way to a trial jump at the third stage of the 66th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
Photo: AP
Rohingya refugee children watch a football game during sunset at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Photo: REUTERS