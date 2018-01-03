Multimedia

Day in pictures- January 3, 2018

Images from India and around the world

Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.

Relatives mourn the death of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) as ambulance drivers in protective suit prepare to perform final rites at Dadar Electric crematorium, on Sunday.

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

Pope Francis presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica empty of the faithful following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

