Day in pictures- January 3, 2018

Openbill stork seen on the banks of Walayar dam in Palakkad. Photo: K.K.Mustafah

Walkers watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. Photo: REUTERS

A group of fishermen on the Rushikulya River near Ganja village in Odisha. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Police troopers during Parade week at Agartala. Photo: Abhisek Saha

Tourists take pictures at the Darbar Hall, Prag Mahal in Bhuj. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Stone beds with inscriptions of Jain saints at Sittannavasal rock cave in Pudukottai. Photo: M.Moorthy

A bull at Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Poranki in Vijayawada. Photo: CH.VIJAYA BHASKAR

Russia's Mikhail Nazarov waits at the elevator on his way to a trial jump at the third stage of the 66th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. Photo: AP