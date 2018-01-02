Day in pictures- January 2, 2018

Cyclists pass through Vijay Chowk in New Delhi in dense fog.
Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
Girls seen picking flowers at Venkatapuram in Timiri panchayat in Vellore.
Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY
Children sit next to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, a white tiger Soohorang, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi, right, for Paralympics, near Seoul Plaza Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea.
Photo: AP
A devotee offers prayer along the bank of Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
Photo: REUTERS
Striped hyenas sub-adults rescued from its mother after she turned hostile at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam.
Photo: K_R_DEEPAK
England's Moeen Ali prepares to bowl in the nets during training for their Ashes cricket test match against Australia in Sydney.
Photo: AP
Super Moon is seen in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: BiswaranjanRout
A statue of fish in the middle of Wyra reservoir in Khammam.
Photo: G_N_RAO
Punchakkari in Thiruvananthapuram covered by mist.
Photo: C.RATHEESH KUMAR
Tonnes of unsold potatoes from the previous crop found their way to this dry pond at Kudana village near Indore.
Photo: R.V.Moorthy
Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts during her second round match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic.
Photo: REUTERS