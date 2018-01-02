Day in pictures- January 2, 2018

1/11

Cyclists pass through Vijay Chowk in New Delhi in dense fog. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Girls seen picking flowers at Venkatapuram in Timiri panchayat in Vellore. Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY

Children sit next to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, a white tiger Soohorang, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi, right, for Paralympics, near Seoul Plaza Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP

A devotee offers prayer along the bank of Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Photo: REUTERS

Striped hyenas sub-adults rescued from its mother after she turned hostile at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K_R_DEEPAK

England's Moeen Ali prepares to bowl in the nets during training for their Ashes cricket test match against Australia in Sydney. Photo: AP

Super Moon is seen in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BiswaranjanRout

A statue of fish in the middle of Wyra reservoir in Khammam. Photo: G_N_RAO

Punchakkari in Thiruvananthapuram covered by mist. Photo: C.RATHEESH KUMAR

Tonnes of unsold potatoes from the previous crop found their way to this dry pond at Kudana village near Indore. Photo: R.V.Moorthy